Jordan has returned to the Miss Universe stage after 66 years, with Destiny Anbar representing the country at the 2026 competition in Puerto Rico.

The historic comeback also comes with a personal connection for the contestant, who was born in the country hosting this year’s pageant.

The 31-year-old data engineer is Jordan’s first representative since 1960, when Helen Giatanapoulus competed for the kingdom. Anbar, who is based in Texas, has previously reached the semifinals of Miss Texas USA in both 2023 and 2024.

Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and raised in Cupey, Anbar is returning to her birthplace to represent her Jordanian heritage at the international competition.

According to Hola!, Anbar spoke about the personal significance of competing in Puerto Rico during an interview with Enjoy Puerto Rico.

She also revealed that her mother had previously competed in Miss Puerto Rico and that she began participating in beauty pageants at the age of eight.

Beyond pageantry, Anbar is an advocate for women’s participation in technology and esports, combining her background in data engineering with her interest in gaming.

Tunisia returns after 55 years

Jordan is not the only Arab country making a comeback at Miss Universe this year.

Tunisia has also returned after 55 years, with 32-year-old Sarrah Brahmi representing the country for the first time since 1971.

Brahmi is a singer and actress with a background in sports. Before pursuing entertainment, she was a national rugby champion in Tunisia, competed in athletics and trained for the Olympic Games.

She later studied music and completed an acting programme at Vancouver Film School. Her creative work also includes an animated short film that received recognition in South Korea.

Her participation marks another milestone for Arab representation at the competition, bringing Tunisia back to an international stage it has been absent from for more than five decades.

Jordan and Tunisia are among five Arab countries taking part in Miss Universe 2026, alongside Egypt, Lebanon and Iraq.

Egypt is represented by Sonia Gergis, while Perla Helou represents Lebanon and Samantha Slewa competes for Iraq.

The 75th Miss Universe competition features 116 contestants from around the world, with the final taking place on November 24 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The competition also marks a significant moment for the region, which has previously celebrated a Miss Universe victory through Lebanon’s Georgina Rizk, who won the crown in 1971.