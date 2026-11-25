When Fátima Bosch of Mexico crowned Jennifer Barreto of Puerto Rico as the next Miss Universe, it brought down the curtains at one of the world's most-watched events in the world of beauty. That also means, Barreto will receive a six-figure cash prize, a monthly honorarium during her tenure as the beauty queen and other benefits.

The benefits

$250,000 (Dh918,125 approximately). That is the upfront cash prize Barreto will receive for winning the title. In addition, she will receive a monthly allowance of $50,000 (Dh183,625), throughout her 12-month reign as Miss Universe, Marca reported citing industry sources.

Contracts and other benefits

Barreto outlasted 116 competitors on her way to the top of the title. And during her stint as the most recognised beauty queen in the world, she will receive a year-long professional contract, which will help sustain a non-stop global travel schedule.

The new Miss Universe will jetset around the world, supporting various causes for charity, represent the brand as well as serve as a full-time global ambassador for a one-year period.