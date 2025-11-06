Miss Universe walkout: Director apologises after ‘dumb’ remark spark uproar

The 74th Miss Universe pageant got off to a rocky start after a heated exchange took place between the participants and the hosts, Miss Universe Thailand (MUT) national director, just as the ceremonial sashing of candidates was about to begin earlier this week, reported Philstar Global.

According to the outlet, the pageant itself was in disarray following conflicting statements from the main Miss Universe Organisation (MUO) and hosts Miss Universe Thailand (MUT), despite the latter's national director, Nawat Itsaragrisil, serving as MUO Executive Director.

MUO had branded a "Special Dinner & Talk Show" promoted by MUT, which was not officially sanctioned; however, MUT stated the activity was part of its marketing campaign, which hosts are allowed to oversee. All the competing queens for Miss Universe 2025 arrived in Thailand and were set to kick off pre-pageant proceedings with the Sashing Ceremony on Tuesday, reported Philstar Global.

Before the event could begin, Nawat took the opportunity to speak to all the gathered queens to reiterate MUT's promotional activities are legal while also mentioning other issues like candidates not participating in promo shoots and sponsors linked to online casinos, which is illegal in Thailand.

Regarding the latter, Nawat asked the participating contestants who did not agree to MUT's promo ideas to raise their hands.

When the room remained silent, Nawat called on Mexico's representative Fatima Bosch, reported Philstar Global.

The 'you're dumb' remark

Nawat claimed reports from his staff that Fatima was ordered by her national director not to post anything about Thailand, prompting Fatima to explain her side.

After Fatima said that she would be able to follow Nawat's orders, Nawat claimed that Mexico's national director had been "kicked out of the country".

"It's not polite, it's not good... if you follow orders from your national director, you are dumb," Nawat said, as quoted by Philstar Global.

A few minutes later, Fatima stood up again for clarification, angering Nawat, who repeatedly said he was still talking on the microphone.

"I'm still talking to everybody. Why are you standing up to talk to me?" Nawat asked, to which Fatima replied, "Because I have a voice..." but Nawat cut her off, saying, "Yes, you have a voice, but you have to respect."

"But you are not respecting me as a woman," Fatima responded, to which Nawat called on security to escort her outside the room, resulting in audible gasps and groans from other candidates.

From the back of the room, Fatima can be heard saying, "As a woman, we are respected and need to be respected. I'm here representing my country, it's not my fault you have problems with my organisation," as quoted by Philstar Global.

The walkout by contestants

The exchange resulted in reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig exiting the room, expressing to pageant media stationed outside her dismay with how the situation was handled.

"We have respect for everyone but this is not how things should be handled, to trash another girl is beyond disrespectful," Victoria said, taking her leave, as quoted by Philstar Global.

Back inside the room, some candidates opted to follow Victoria and walked out, despite Nawat's calls for everyone to stay in their seats.

"Sit down. If anyone wants to continue the contest, sit down. If you step out, the rest of the girls will continue," Nawat said.

Fatima was among those who walked out and, with Iraq's Hanin Al Qoreishy beside. The beauty queen expressed her love, respect and amazement for Thai people but lamented the comments made by Nawat, particularly about being "dumb."

"I think that the world needs to hear and see this, because we are all empowered women. This platform is meant for our voice, and one can shut our voice," Fatima said, as quoted by Philstar Global.

The apology

Itsaragrisil later switched to damage control. At a press conference a day later, he issued an apology.

"I did not intend to harm anyone because I respect all of you. But I have to say, I am so sorry this happened," he was quoted as saying by ABS CBN. "I have to apologise to the delegates if anyone felt uncomfortable... I am very sorry."

He denied that he abused anyone. "Because I saw so many messages, like some word, I didn't say that," he was quoted as saying. "Someone put a really bad word."