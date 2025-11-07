More than 120‭ ‬women from across the world have gathered in Thailand‭, ‬vying to be crowned Miss Universe in a contest considered one of the‭ ‬“big four”‭ ‬of global beauty pageants‭.‬

But the run-up has been dominated by the off-stage antics of the coiffed contestants and their Thai hosts‭, ‬escalating into a feminist firestorm drawing the attention of Mexico’s president‭.‬

On Tuesday‭, ‬Mexican delegate Fatima Bosch staged a dramatic walkout‭ ‬—‭ ‬in an evening gown and high heels‭ ‬—‭ ‬from a meeting where she was lambasted by Miss Universe host Nawat Itsaragrisil‭.‬

In a livestream of the event‭, ‬Nawat seemed to single out Miss Mexico and call her a‭ ‬“dumbhead”‭ ‬during a dispute over her apparent failure to post promotional content on her social media‭.‬

He has since denied using the term‭.‬

But after Nawat called for security to intervene‭, ‬Bosch staged a walkout flanked by Miss Iraq‭, ‬who wore a bejewelled floor-length robe‭.‬

“What your director did is not respectful‭: ‬he called me dumb‭,‬”‭ ‬Bosch told a press gaggle‭. ‬“The world needs to see this because we are empowered women and this is a platform for our voice‭.‬”

Other beauty queens appeared to rise in solidarity with Bosch‭, ‬before freezing as Nawat warned those still wanting to participate should‭ ‬“sit down”‭.‬

The drama provoked a reaction from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum‭, ‬who on Wednesday said Bosch was an‭ ‬“example of how we women should speak out”‭ ‬in the face of aggression‭.‬

“In public events‭, ‬I say women look prettier when we speak out‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“So my recognition goes to this young woman‭.‬”

Mexico’s embassy in Thailand said on its Facebook page it is in‭ ‬“constant communication”‭ ‬with Bosch and her relatives‭, ‬but did not comment further‭.‬

Nawat‭, ‬meanwhile‭, ‬has seen his own behaviour publicly shamed by the Miss Universe Organisation‭.‬

“I will not allow the values of respect and dignity toward women to be violated‭,‬”‭ ‬president Raul Rocha said in a grandiose podium speech‭.‬

“Unfortunately‭, ‬Nawat has forgotten the true meaning of what it means to be a genuine host‭,‬”‭ ‬he added‭, ‬accusing him of‭ ‬“public aggression”‭ ‬and saying his role in the pageant would be limited‭.‬

Afterwards Nawat appeared at a press conference wearing a tuxedo and openly weeping as he theatrically dabbed his eyes with a handkerchief‭, ‬claiming he had been‭ ‬“betrayed”‭.‬

But he had a starring role in the opening ceremony of the competition standing contrite before the assembled grinning beauty queens where he offered an apology‭.‬

“I am a human‭,‬”‭ ‬he said‭. ‬“The pressure is a lot‭.‬”

“I have not intended to harm anyone because I respect all of you‭. ‬I have to say I am so sorry‭.‬”

It is not the first time the mogul‭ ‬—‭ ‬also the president of Thailand-based pageant Miss Grand International‭ (‬MGI‭) ‬—‭ ‬has been caught in a spat fit for a telenovela‭.‬

Last year‭, ‬contestants of MGI were incensed after having to sit on plastic chairs and eat peanuts on a tourist boat in Cambodia‭ ‬instead of a highly-anticipated luxury river cruise‭.‬

Even before the fight with Miss Mexico‭, ‬this year’s Miss Universe pageant had been struck by controversy‭.‬

Thai media reported police investigated participants for allegedly filming clips featuring pillows branded with the name of an online casino at their hotel‭, ‬a breach of the country’s strict gambling laws‭.‬

Barring any further drama‭, ‬the pageant final is set to be held on November 21‭ ‬in Nonthaburi province‭. ‬