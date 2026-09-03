Miss Uganda wears gown inspired by seven C-section layers at Miss World 2026

Miss Uganda Trivia Elle Muhoza has turned heads at Miss World 2026 after stepping out in a gown inspired by the seven layers involved in a C-section.

Named Layers of Life, the gown was created by Ugandan designer Keesha Abdallah for the World Designer Award at the pageant in Vietnam. The design was inspired by childbirth and Keesha’s own experience as a new mother.

In an Instagram post explaining the process behind the dress, Keesha said she wanted to transform the physical experience of childbirth into couture.

“I had this crazy idea to turn the layers of childbirth into a couture gown,” she said, adding that the opportunity to design Miss Uganda’s dress inspired her to create something “fresh, original and highly inspired”.

While researching the design, Keesha said she looked through several images before finding herself particularly drawn to one showing the seven layers involved in a C-section.

“With all the pictures, I connected with this one the most because of the colors, the layers, the art, and how deep the whole C-section process is,” she said.

Each section of the gown represents a different layer, beginning with the skin and continuing through fat, fascia, muscle and the peritoneum. The final two represent the uterus and amniotic sac, where the baby develops and is protected before birth.

Keesha said bringing the concept to life came with challenges, particularly when selecting the different shades needed to represent each layer.

For the designer, the gown was also personal, with her experience as a new mother influencing the idea from the beginning.

Muhoza is representing Uganda at the 73rd Miss World Festival in Vietnam.

The 22 year old was crowned Miss Uganda 2025 last September and has focused her Beauty With a Purpose work on supporting women and girls.

The Miss World 2026 final is set to take place in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on September 5.