Miss Earth Indonesia 2025 Putri Andriani Juficha dies at 25

Putri Andriani Juficha, who was crowned Miss Earth Indonesia 2025, has died at the age of 25.

Her death was announced by the Miss Grand Indonesia organisation on Instagram, according to GMA News. The announcement came on Friday, August 14, which would have been Juficha's 26th birthday.

Juficha was also a runner-up at the Miss Grand Indonesia 2025 pageant.

In a statement announcing her death, the organisation remembered Juficha as more than a titleholder and said her "grace, strength, and spirit touched so many hearts."

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It also extended condolences to her family and loved ones.

The Miss Earth Organization also paid tribute to Juficha in a statement shared on Instagram, extending its "deepest sympathies" following her death.

"Her grace, warmth, and beautiful spirit touched the hearts of many," the organisation said. "While her time with us was far too short, the light she shared will continue to live on in the memories of all who had the privilege of knowing her."

The organisation also extended condolences to Juficha's loved ones, family, friends and the Indonesian community, adding: "Rest in peace, Putri. Your light will forever shine."

Miss Earth 2025 Natálie Puškinová was among those who paid tribute, commenting on Juficha's last Instagram post: "I'm heartbroken. Rest in peace."

Juficha's final Instagram post was shared on July 21 and featured a series of photographs of herself.

A cause of death has not been disclosed, according to GMA News.