Miss Côte d’Ivoire Olivia Yacé resigns as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania

Miss Côte d’Ivoire Universe 2025, Olivia Yacé, has announced her resignation as Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, just days after she won the title during the coronation night of Miss Universe 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Yace announced her resignation in a statement in English and French on Monday (November 24) saying she wants to “remain firmly anchored” in her values as it helps her carve a path toward excellence.

"As the representative of Côte d'Ivoire at the Miss Universe 2025 competition in Bangkok, I witnessed firsthand that I was capable of accomplishing great things despite adversity. To continue on this path, I must remain true to my values: respect, dignity, excellence, and equal opportunity — the strongest pillars that guide me," said Yacé, who finished as 4th runner-up.

She also announced that she cutting all ties with the Miss Universe Organisation following her resignation. "With a heart full of gratitude and profound respect, I hereby announce my resignation from the title of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, as well as from any affiliation with the Miss Universe Committee," she added.

Her decision comes amid a whirlwind of controversies surrounding the recently held Miss Universe pageant. From allegations of vote manipulation to high-profile resignations and even a dramatic walkout by Miss Mexico who late won the most coveted crown, this year’s competition has faced scrutiny both on and off the stage.

Miss Universe Palestine, Nadeen Ayoub, claimed unfair practices in the “Most Beautiful People” category on the official Miss Universe app, alleging that the voting remained open even after the competition ended, despite her leading position.

Earlier, Omar Harfouch, a jury member for the Miss Universe pageant announced his resignation, citing lack of transparency in the voting process. The renowned concert pianist and composer, who was invited to join the official panel of judges in July of this year, raised concerns after a "disrespectful conversation" with Raul Rocha about the competition’s voting procedures. He also announced he would also refrain from playing the music he composed for the event.

French football manager Claude Makélélé also announced he would not be able to attend due to "personal reasons."

"This was a difficult decision, as I hold Miss Universe in the highest regard. The platform represents empowerment, diversity, and excellence — values I have always championed throughout my career," he said, making it clear that his withdrawal was not a comment on the pageant or the organisation.