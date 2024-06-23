‘Mirzapur' so exciting,’ says Director Gurmmeet Singh

(L-R) Bollywood actors Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi attend the trailer launch of their upcoming Indian Hindi-language series 'Mirzapur' season 3. (Photo by AFP.)

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 12:18 PM

Ahead of the release of the third season of fan-favourite series Mirzapur, its director, Gurmmeet Singh said: “One unique aspect of Mirzapur is that its story isn't based on any written book. The narrative grows organically. Punit Krishna, the series' writer, created such deep characters from the beginning that we found the story within them."

Speaking about their creative approach, Singh added, "We didn't have to look outside; we explored the story through these characters -- what they wanted, what they needed, what their flaws were, and what could challenge them. This has always been our storytelling process. The credit goes to our writers who made the world of Mirzapur so exciting."

Earlier this week, makers released the trailer of the highly anticipated series.

In the action-packed trailer, Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal) could be seen trying his best to establish his hold over Purvanchal.