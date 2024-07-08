Mira Rajput shares heartfelt wedding anniversary wish for Shahid Kapoor

She had a fan girl moment
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married for nine years.
Celebrating their anniversary, Rajput took to her Instagram handle and posted a video with several wedding and vacation pictures, along with glimpses of their happy moments together.
In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen posing with their kids, Zain and Misha, on the beach.
She wrote in the caption, "You're the one I... Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor"
After her post, many of the industry friends and fans wished them on this special day.
Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Happppppy anniversary guys"
Veteran actor Neetu Singh dropped heart emojis.
Another commented, "Happiest anniversary to my fav couple forever"
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor was last seen in the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulijha Jiya, where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon.
Shahid will be next seen in the upcoming film Deva.
