Indian minister meets Tiger Shroff after firing incident, shares pics of meeting

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar met with Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, days after miscreants fired at him in Mumbai.

Shelar shared a few pictures on his X handle from his meeting with the actor, who was seen sporting a black vest as he interacted with the minister's entourage.

"Visited Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the unfortunate firing incident in Juhu. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. Wishing him strength and a speedy recovery," Shelar captioned the photographs.

It wasn't immediately clear when the minister called on the actor.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has taken custody of three suspects arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota in connection with the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff's car.

A local court granted the police a 48-hour transit remand, allowing the Maharashtra Police team to take custody of the accused and transport them to Mumbai for further investigation.

The suspects are expected to undergo detailed interrogation in Mumbai as investigators probe the circumstances surrounding the firing incident and their alleged involvement in the case.

Ramswaroop Meena, station house officer at Railway Colony Police Station, explained that the three accused have been granted a 48-hour transit remand and are being transported to Mumbai by the Maharashtra Police.

The case pertains to the firing that took place around 7 pm on Sunday in the Juhu area of Mumbai, when Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car. Although the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries.

According to the police, the accused were caught while travelling on a train. A case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita—the Indian Penal Code—along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.