'Minions 3' set for June 2027 release

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 11:43 AM

In the wake of the blockbuster success of Despicable Me 4, Illumination and Universal Pictures have wasted no time in unveiling their plans for the highly anticipated Minions 3, which is scheduled to hit theatres on June 30, 2027.

Brian Lynch, known for his work on previous Minions and The Secret Life of Pets films, will pen the screenplay for Minions 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie will once again be helmed by Pierre Coffin, the seasoned director behind the Despicable Me and Minions franchises, who also provides the distinctive voices of the Minions themselves.

Behind the scenes, the production will be overseen by Illumination's founder and CEO, Chris Meledandri, alongside Bill Ryan, who served as executive producer on The Super Mario Bros' Movie.

The Minions, first introduced over a decade ago, have become iconic figures in animation, driving the success of Illumination's films.

The collective box office earnings of the Despicable Me and Minions movies have soared to nearly $5 billion (Dh18 billion) worldwide, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Notably, Minions, released in 2015, remains one of the highest-grossing animated films ever. Its successors, Despicable Me 2 and Despicable Me 3, both surpassed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, underscoring the enduring popularity of the franchise.