Minecraft sequel gets official title, release date confirmed for 2027

The sequel to the blockbuster A Minecraft Movie has officially received its title.

Warner Bros. and Legendary have announced that the next chapter in the franchise will be called A Minecraft Movie Squared, with production currently underway ahead of its theatrical release on July 23, 2027.

The announcement follows the strong performance of A Minecraft Movie, the PG-rated adventure starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa that became one of the biggest box office successes of 2025.

According to Variety, the film opened to a record-breaking $163 million domestically and went on to earn $960 million worldwide.

Based on the globally popular video game, the original film follows a group of misfits who are pulled through a portal into a cubic world, where they are guided by expert crafter Steve, played by Black.

The cast also featured Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks, Matt Berry, and Jennifer Coolidge.

Returning for the sequel is director Jared Hess, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Chris Galletta. Oscar nominee Kirsten Dunst has joined the cast of the upcoming film.

Warner Bros. and Legendary unveiled the sequel's title treatment on Saturday as part of a new creator-focused contest.

Participants are invited to design a creation that could be featured in the movie or included in the film's end credits. The winner will also receive the opportunity to attend a private screening of A Minecraft Movie Squared with friends.

Additional details about the competition are available on Minecraft's official website.

The producing team includes Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Roy Lee, Eric McLeod, Kayleen Walters, Torfi Frans Olafsson, Jason Momoa and the late Jill Messick. Executive producers are Jay Ashenfelter, Jen Conroy, Brian Mendoza, Jon Berg and Jonathan Spaihts.