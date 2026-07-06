Millie Bobby Brown says she felt broken after losing 'Wolverine' audition to Dafne Keen

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she felt "broken" after missing out on a role opposite Hugh Jackman in one of the Wolverine films during her childhood.

The actor shared the story while appearing alongside her Enola Holmes 3 co-star Louis Partridge, where the pair took part in a game to determine whether each other's stories were true or false.

Asked to share her best audition story, Brown recalled screen testing with Jackman when she was around 11 or 12 years old for what she described as one of "the Wolverine movies."

Reflecting on the experience, Brown admitted she quickly realised she probably had not landed the role.

"I felt like I probably didn't get it because I think there was someone else that was better," she said, adding that she felt "broken" after the audition.

Partridge guessed the story was true and suggested Brown had been auditioning for the role of X-23 in the 2017 film Logan. The part ultimately went to Dafne Keen, who was 11 years old at the time.

Brown confirmed the story, revealing she had intentionally referred to it as one of the "Wolverine movies" in an attempt to throw Partridge off during the game.

Although she missed out on the role, Brown went on to achieve global fame as Eleven in Netflix's hit sci-fi series Stranger Things.

She wrapped filming on the show's fifth and final season in December 2024, marking the end of nearly a decade with the series.

To celebrate the milestone, Brown shared photos from her years on the show along with a video of an emotional farewell speech to the cast and crew.

"Isn't graduation supposed to bring relief? Like you're glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates. Not me. I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys," Brown said in the clip.

"I love each and every one of you, and I will forever carry the memories and bonds we created together as a family. I love you, thank you."

In addition to Stranger Things, Brown has starred in the Enola Holmes films, Damsel and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.