Millie Bobby Brown in talks to play Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in 'Perfect'

Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown is close to stepping into a new role that could take her career in a fresh direction.

Brown is in final talks to play Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in Netflix's upcoming film Perfect, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, directed by Gia Coppola, will tell the story of the US women's gymnastics team at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

Known as the "Magnificent Seven," the team won its first-ever gold medal in the team event. Strug became a global icon after completing a vault on an injured ankle, with her coach Bela Karolyi carrying her to the podium, a moment that remains one of the most memorable in Olympic history.

Brown is also expected to join the film's producing team. The script is written by Ronnie Sandahl, with producers Nik Bower of Riverstone Pictures and Thomas Benski of Magna Studios. Netflix is planning to begin shooting in 2026.

Meanwhile, fans of Brown are eagerly awaiting the final season of her hit Netflix series Stranger Things, which is set to premiere in two months.

The new season will be released in three parts, all around holiday weekends: Volume 1 on November 26 (consisting of four episodes), Volume 2 on Christmas (three episodes), and The Finale on New Year's Eve.