Miley Cyrus talks about her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus (Photo by Reuters)

Singer-songwriter and actor Miley Cyrus opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and recalled falling in love with him on the set of the 2010 film The Last Song, reported E! News.

Cyrus mentioned that The Last Song made it feel natural to collaborate with her boyfriend Maxx Morando on her new album, Something Beautiful.

"I worked with my dad forever," said Cyrus, adding, "That's how me and my ex-husband met each other. I have always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much."

She talked about Something Beautiful, and emphasised that it "has a more experimental sound than her past work, describing it as "hypnotising and glamorous," according to E! News.