Miley Cyrus reveals supernatural sign she thinks came from Dolly Parton

Miley Cyrus has shared an unusual experience she believes was a sign from her late godmother, Dolly Parton, following the country music legend's death in August at the age of 80.

The 33-year-old singer recalled the moment during her performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 18, before singing Parton's hit Jolene.

According to People, Cyrus told the audience that Parton had once given her a life-sized mannequin of herself as a Christmas gift, which she keeps in her bedroom.

She explained that she had been playing Jolene on her phone while standing beside the mannequin. After lighting a candle and placing a flower nearby, Cyrus decided to ask her godmother for a sign.

"And I put a flower down for her, and I said, 'Dolly, if you're here right now, flicker the lights,'" Cyrus recalled.

Shortly afterwards, the lights in her hallway began flickering. Cyrus said her fiancé, Maxx Morando, was also there and witnessed what happened, although he had not heard her request.

The singer went on to tell the audience that she still feels connected to Parton, saying, "But I know she's here with me tonight."

During the concert, Cyrus also held a framed photograph of Parton while performing Used to Be Young, becoming emotional as she encouraged fans to sing along.

Cyrus had previously spoken about her godmother during her first Hollywood Bowl performance on Friday, October 16, recalling watching Parton perform at the same venue.

The two shared a close relationship throughout Cyrus' career and performed together on several occasions, including their rendition of Jolene. Parton was also a familiar presence in Cyrus' early career, appearing as her character's godmother on the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana.