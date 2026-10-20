'Would you do that with Coldplay?': Mika Singh defends Daler Mehndi over lip-syncing allegations

Indian singer-actor Mika Singh has come out in support of his elder brother, Daler Mehndi, after the veteran singer faced allegations of lip-syncing during a recent performance.

Singh urged the media to verify facts before publishing reports, adding that such unverified claims can damage an artist’s reputation.

Â Â Â Â Â View this post on Instagram Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

“The way Daler Mehndi was treated on stage was disappointing. A respected minister came on stage and made allegations about him... But before publishing such claims, shouldn’t we verify the facts and give the artist a chance to present his side? Would anyone dare to behave like that with an international band like Coldplay?” Mika said in a strong-worded statement.

Mika revealed that Mehndi had been unwell for the past two years and was still recovering. He also clarified that Mehndi does not consume beverages, defending him against the allegations reportedly made during the event.

The post sparked a wave of reactions in the comment section, showing support for the veteran singer. Among them were singers Shaan, Harshdeep Kaur, Alisha Chinai, and actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kapil Sharma, Rahul Dev, Suyyash Rai, and Suniel Shetty, among others.

What did the minister say

Earlier, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal questioned Mehndi’s performance in Tehri Garhwal, alleging that the singer appeared disoriented on stage and was lip-syncing to his songs.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday evening, Uniyal said the singer should have done justice to his art.

“He seemed disoriented on stage and didn’t seem to be able to even keep standing," Uniyal said. "I told him that he is a big artist and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered Rs 35 lakh (Dh135,373.1 approximately) to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment."