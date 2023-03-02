Middle East Film and Comic Con 2023: Everything you need to know about the upcoming event in Abu Dhabi

From ticket details to the list of celebs at the comic event, we break down what visitors can expect at the film and comic convention

by Husain Rizvi Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 6:01 PM

Films, anime, gaming, cosplays, and, of course, our favourite A-listers; it is that time of the year again as the region's largest pop culture festival Middle East Film and Comic Con returns for its 11th edition, from March 3-5, in Abu Dhabi.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event:

Venue, days, and timings

This year's MEFCC will be held at Abu Dhabi’s National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The three-day event will run from Friday, March 3 till Sunday, March 5.

Friday, March 3: 3pm to 11pm (Early access for VIPs will be at 2pm)

Saturday, March 4: 12pm to 11pm

Sunday, March 5: 12pm to 11pm

What's happening at MEFCC 2023?

International Artists and Artist Alley

Like every year, the 11th edition will also feature some of the legendary creators and international artists, including Mike and Patty Peraza, Greg Cappulo, Ryan Ottley, and many more, all of whom are famous for their work across comics, caricatures, and anime.

Cosplay Central

Who doesn't love cosplays? Such events are the place to be to catch some of the best cosplayers in the country. So be ready to run into your favourite character cosplayers as they stroll across the venue in their perfectly put together costumes and make-ups. If you're one of the cosplayers, you can also take part in a competition and compete to win cash prizes or a trip to Japan to participate in world cosplay competitions for titles.

Festival Plaza

This year's MEFCC has set up a grand stage outdoors for several fun-filled activities. The Festival Plaza also features multiple food stalls for visitors to satisfy their cravings and a kids zone for the little ones. The stage at Festival Plaza will also feature live music, dances and performances as well as quizzes and competitions.

Cine Club

All film aficionados can gather at the Cine Club, a place to collectively appreciate the art of cinema, and learn more about it through panel discussions and more. The space will also host exclusive screenings, Q&A sessions, and community meetups.

Creative Academy

Want to make a career in the pop culture world? The Creative Academy at MEFCC will dish out tips for all the aspiring creatives in the field of comic books, anime, film and voice acting, and cosplay through various free-to-attend workshops.

Gaming Arena

What's a film and comic convention without a gaming arena? Try the gaming booths at the venue and spectate pro gamers as they compete in grand tournaments across a fun range of video games.

Shopping

This one's for all the collectors! MEFCC 2023 holds several retailers for those who want to get their hands on some of the best goodies, merch, and collector edition items.

Meet the Celebrities

Like every year, many celebrities will mark their appearance at the convention. Fans can queue up for autographs and photographs with stars like David Harbour, Andy Serkis, Matt Smith, and more.

Celebrity Lineup

Hayden Christensen

The Star Wars actor will drop in at the venue on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5.

David Harbour

Catch the Hollywood star who popped onto our radar with Stranger Things and Black Widow on March 4 and 5

Matt Smith

The dapper House of the Dragon and Doctor Who star will be at MEFCC on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4.

Andy Serkis

The actor behind The Lord of the Rings’ Gollum will be at MEFCC 2023 on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5

May Calamawy

Known for Moon Knight and Ramy, the actress will mark her appearance on March 3 and March 4.

Jamie Campbell Bower

The actor, famous for his role in Stranger Things, will drop in on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5.

Anthony Daniels

The Star Wars legend will be at the venue on Friday, March 3, Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5.

Ticket Details

Those interested can buy the tickets to MEFCC 2023 on the Platinum List website or at Virgin Megastore. A 1-day pass is priced at Dh135 and the 3-day pass can be acquired for Dh299.