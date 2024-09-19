E-Paper

Michelin Guide returns with food festival in Abu Dhabi

The second edition of the festival will take place at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental from November 22 onwards

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 12:56 PM

Last updated: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 1:00 PM

The Michelin Guide will host its second Food Festival in Abu Dhabi from November 22 to 24, 2024, at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. In partnership with Experience Abu Dhabi, the festival will feature chefs from 20 Michelin Guide-recommended restaurants offering exclusive dishes and masterclasses. Participating chefs include those from renowned restaurants like Crony (Japan), Evvai (Brazil), and local spots like 99 Sushi Bar, Erth, and Hakkasan (Abu Dhabi).

The festival will highlight Abu Dhabi's rich culinary heritage combined with global flavours, showcasing a range of cuisines from contemporary, regional, and traditional dishes. Activities include the Michelin Stars Table, beverage experiences, pastry offerings, and three masterclasses. Visitors can also enjoy the premium hospitality lounge set against the stunning backdrop of Abu Dhabi’s Corniche.


Tickets are priced at Dh100, with early bird registration available at Dh85 until October 31. Children under 12 can attend for free. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit the official event page on Platinumlist.net.

CT Desk

