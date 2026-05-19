Abu Dhabi to host major Michael Jackson tribute concert this August

Michael Jackson fans in the UAE will soon get the chance to relive some of the King of Pop’s most iconic hits as a large-scale tribute show heads to Abu Dhabi later this year.

Titled This Is Michael, the production will take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

The event was announced by ticketing platform Platinumlist on Monday, May 18, with organisers teasing a performance packed with Jackson’s best-known songs, signature choreography, and stage moments inspired by the late global superstar.

“Beat It. Billie Jean. Thriller. Smooth Criminal. You probably know every lyric to them,” Platinumlist wrote while announcing the show on social media.

Etihad Arena also promoted the event online, describing it as “a spectacular tribute celebrating the music, moves, and magic of the legendary Michael Jackson.”

The production is not a small tribute act, but a full touring concert-style show that has already performed internationally. The show stars tribute performer Lenny Jay, who is known for his resemblance to Jackson and recreations of the singer’s live performances on stage.

According to organisers, the production will feature live musicians, dancers, singers, elaborate visuals, and choreography inspired by some of Jackson’s most famous tours and music videos. The show is also expected to include more than 20 songs from the pop star’s catalogue, including Billie Jean, Beat It, Thriller, Smooth Criminal, Bad, and Black or White.

Jackson remains one of the most influential figures in pop culture history, with a career spanning decades and record-breaking albums including Thriller, Bad, and Dangerous. His music continues to attract global audiences years after he died in 2009, with tribute productions, documentaries, and stage musicals regularly touring internationally.

The announcement also comes at a time when interest around the singer has surged again online following renewed conversations around upcoming projects linked to his legacy and music catalogue.

Tickets for the Abu Dhabi show will go on sale on Thursday, May 21, at 12 pm through official ticketing platforms.