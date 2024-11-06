Michael Jackson biopic release pushed back to fall 2025

Lionsgate has announced a significant shift in the release schedule for its highly anticipated movie Michael, which chronicles the life of pop legend Michael Jackson.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film, which was originally set to premiere on April 18, 2025, has now been pushed back to October 3, 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This new release date places it in a busy fall season for Lionsgate, which has another major film, Aziz Ansari's comedy Good Fortune, also scheduled for release that year.

The delay has sparked renewed interest in the project, which stars Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of the late pop icon, in the title role.

Jaafar, whose resemblance to his famous uncle has drawn much attention, leads an ensemble cast that includes Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, written by John Logan, explores both the public and personal life of Michael Jackson, aiming to offer a nuanced portrayal of the man behind the music.

The shift to an October 2025 release gives Fuqua and the production team more time to fine-tune the film.

During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Fuqua spoke passionately about the project, highlighting the deep personal connection he feels to Jackson's life and music.

"Michael was a big part of my life growing up, a big influence on my career, an incredible artist -- but he was a human being, and we're exploring that. I'm very excited about it," Fuqua remarked, according to The Hollywood Reporter.