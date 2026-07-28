Where to watch 'Michael' movie and when, streaming details revealed

The King of Pop's story is heading to streaming.

The musical biopic Michael, which chronicles Michael Jackson's life and career, will begin streaming on Starz from August 10, according to Variety.

Released on April 24, the film has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, making it one of the biggest box office hits of 2026.

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Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael follows Jackson's journey from performing with the Jackson 5 alongside his brothers in the 1960s to his record-breaking Bad tour in the late 1980s.

Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, makes his feature film debut in the title role, while Juliano Valdi portrays the younger Michael Jackson. Both actors made their film debuts in Michael.

The cast also includes Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Michael's parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson. The project was developed with the support of several members of the Jackson family, years after the singer's death in 2009 at the age of 50, according to the outlet.

The film has broken multiple box office records since its theatrical release. It opened to $97 million domestically and $217 million worldwide, setting a new opening weekend record for a musical biopic, surpassing 2015's Straight Outta Compton.

Michael also became the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time, overtaking Bohemian Rhapsody's $911 million global total. In addition, it became Lionsgate's highest-grossing film ever and the first title in the studio's history to cross the $1 billion mark.