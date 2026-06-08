'Michael' OTT release: When and where to watch the Michael Jackson biopic online

The King of Pop is finally coming home. After ‘moonwalking’ through a monster theatrical run, the Michael Jackson biopic Michael is set to drop on OTT, giving fans a front-row seat to the singer’s extraordinary – and controversial – life from the comfort of their couch.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and led by Jaafar Jackson, the film hit cinemas on April 24 and has already smashed all records by collecting nearly 850 million dollars worldwide, making it one of the biggest music biopics of all time. Now, the big-screen spectacle is heading to digital sooner than many expected.

From June 9, Michael will arrive on premium video-on-demand, where viewers can either rent or buy the film across platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube Movies and Fandango at Home. This is the early-access “premium” window, which will be priced like a new theatrical title rather than a casual weeknight watch.

For those waiting to stream it as part of a subscription, there’s a bit more of a countdown. Thanks to distributor Lionsgate’s long-running output deal, Michael is expected to debut first on Starz before later making the jump to Prime Video as part of the regular catalogue, likely a few months after its digital purchase-and-rent window opens.

The bottom line? If you skipped the cinema or simply want a rewatch to dissect the performances, Michael’s OTT rollout starts June 9, with a full-fledged streaming landing to follow on Starz and then Prime Video later in the year.