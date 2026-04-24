Michael Jackson's biopic: Kat Graham says Diana Ross role cut over legal issues

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film stars Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 24 Apr 2026, 12:27 PM
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Michael, the biopic on global pop icon Michael Jackson, does not feature actress Kat Graham in the role of Diana Ross, as previously planned, due to "legal considerations," the actor confirmed on social media, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Lionsgate, the film stars Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role. The ensemble cast also includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, along with Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, and Larenz Tate.

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Taking to X, Graham wrote, "I want to share that certain legal considerations affected a few scenes, including ones I filmed with an incredible cast," she said. "Unfortunately, these moments are no longer part of the final cut, though the team worked hard to preserve as much of the story as possible."

The biopic has already drawn attention for its evolving narrative structure. Earlier reports suggested that an initial cut of the film included sequences addressing child sexual abuse allegations linked to Jackson, including depictions of an accuser whose prior settlement agreement reportedly restricted dramatisation.

The storyline was later revised, and a second film focusing on the latter part of Jackson's life is reportedly in development.

Jackson and Diana Ross shared a long-standing personal and professional bond, having first connected during his early years. His brother Jermaine Jackson has previously stated that Michael Jackson wrote the 1992 track Remember the Time with Ross in mind.

The 29-year-old Jaafar, son of Jermaine Jackson, brings to life Michael Jackson's iconic songs, including Beat It, Thriller, Billie Jean, and Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough, capturing the King of Pop's decades-long musical journey.

Graham, known for her role in The Vampire Diaries, has also appeared in recent films such as Love in the Villa and Tyler Perry's Duplicity.

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