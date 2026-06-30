Jaafar Jackson's 'Michael' becomes highest-grossing biopic of all time

Jaafar Jackson starrer Michael has become the highest-grossing biopic of all time, grossing USD 977 million at the worldwide box office, reported Variety.

The Michael Jackson biopic has surpassed Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer to reach the milestone. Oppenheimer as a previous record-holder earned USD 975 million globally, marking a remarkable total for an R-rated historical drama.

Meanwhile, Michael has already ranked as the biggest musical biopic of all time, crossing 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody, which earned USD 911 million worldwide.

Distributed by Lionsgate in the US and Universal in international markets, Michael earned USD 607.2 million overseas and USD 370.2 million domestically since April.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael follows the journey of Pop icon Michael Jackson from the Jackson 5 to his status as the King of Pop.

The singer's real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson portrayed Michael Jackson in his acting debut. Colman Domingo and Nia Long were seen as parents Joe and Katherine.

The project was developed with the support of several members of Jackson's family years after his death in 2009 at the age of 50.

Besides the latest record, Michael is also Lionsgate's highest-grossing film of all time, surpassing 2013's The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. The studio is expected to greenlight another film on Jackson.