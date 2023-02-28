Michael B. Jordan to be honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor clears the air on Sourav Ganguly biopic, film on Kishore Kumar's life
Actor Michael B. Jordan will be felicitated with the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on March 1, reported Variety.
Jordan, one of the most respected actors in Hollywood, has been acting professionally since he was only 12 years old. He has a substantial body of work in movies like Fantastic Four (2015), Creed (2015), Black Panther (2018), and is now set to make his directorial debut with Creed III.
He didn't initially dream of becoming an actor. In 2015, Jordan told NJ.com that his mother set his career in motion when she decided to take him to his first commercial audition.
"It wasn't something that I always wanted to do. But like a lot of kids, you know, I didn't know what I wanted to be. And modelling, acting, it got me out of school early, got me a chance to go into the city, so I was all into that," he told the publication.
Jordan also earned significant praise for his work in a number of critically acclaimed television series, including The Wire and Friday Night Lights. He was featured in Time Magazine's list of 100 most influential people in the world.
Over the course of his career, the actor has also expressed his interest in becoming a producer. He started his own production company called Outlier Society and has been continuously working to promote inclusivity and increased representation in the world of contemporary cinema.
