Michael B. Jordan unveils first look at 'The Thomas Crown Affair'

The first look at Michael B. Jordan's highly anticipated remake of The Thomas Crown Affair has finally been revealed, giving fans a stylish glimpse of the upcoming heist thriller.

The newly released poster features Jordan in a crisp ivory tuxedo jacket with a classic black bow tie, stepping into the role of the billionaire mastermind. His face is partially cropped, adding to the film's mysterious tone, while the minimalist design is accompanied by the tagline, "Revenge is a work of art."

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Sharing the poster on Instagram, Jordan wrote: "Revenge is a work of art. The Thomas Crown Affair. Only in theaters March 5."

Jordan is not only starring in the film but also directing the project, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 5.

Earlier this year, the actor introduced the film's first trailer during CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, where he spoke about his long-standing connection to the story.

"I've been daydreaming about making this movie for years," Jordan said, recalling that he first watched the 1999 version of the film when he was 12 years old and was inspired to one day be part of a project like it, according to People.

The new film reimagines the classic story that first appeared in the 1968 film starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. It was later remade in 1999 with Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo.

Jordan has said he wanted to blend "style, sophistication and rebellion" while giving the character a deeper purpose. The story follows a billionaire art thief who steals priceless works, including a Van Gogh painting, before becoming entangled with the investigator determined to catch him.

The cast also includes Ruth Negga, Aubrey Plaza, Danai Gurira, Kenneth Branagh, Pilou Asbæk, Paapa Essiedu and Lily Gladstone.