How Ya Helwakom became a song every Arab seems to know

You might have seen it in a YouTube ad, heard a friend randomly singing it, or found yourself humming along without realising it. When Miami Band released Ya Helwakom in 2002, the Kuwaiti group never imagined the song would still strike a chord 24 years later.

Today, Ya Helwakom remains one of the Gulf's most recognisable songs, with audiences across the Arab world continuing to sing its lyrics at weddings, family gatherings and celebrations.

Now, Miami Band is introducing the classic to a new generation through a refreshed version created in collaboration with Yas Island. The campaign features a new music video filmed across the destination's attractions, bringing the band's signature Khaleeji sound to one of the UAE's leading leisure destinations.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, band members Khaled Abdel Jalil Al Randi and Mishaal Saleh Laili said they never expected the song to have such an enduring legacy.

"Honestly, we never imagined that Ya Helwakom would continue to resonate with audiences for so many years and across so many countries," they said.

"When we first released the song, our goal was simply to create something joyful that people could connect with and enjoy. The fact that it has become part of so many memories and celebrations across the GCC and the wider Arab world is something we are incredibly grateful for."

According to the duo, the song's longevity lies in its universal message.

"We believe its success comes from its simplicity, positive energy, and ability to bring people together, regardless of age or background."

Balancing nostalgia with a fresh sound

Updating a song that has remained popular for decades came with its own challenges.

The band said preserving the original spirit of Ya Helwakom was a priority while making subtle changes to appeal to younger audiences.

"We wanted to preserve the elements that people know and love about Ya Helwakom while introducing fresh energy that would appeal to younger audiences," they said.

"We kept the heart and spirit of the original song intact while refreshing the visual storytelling and making subtle adaptations to the lyrics to reflect the Yas Island experience."

They added that the collaboration gave the song a vibrant new backdrop, highlighting the destination's mix of entertainment and adventure.

Filming across Yas Island

The accompanying music video takes viewers through several of Yas Island's attractions, including Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

For the band, filming across the destination was one of the highlights of the project.

"Every location brought a different atmosphere and energy to the project," they said.

One of their favourite memories was travelling between attractions on a party bus during filming, allowing them to experience the variety of entertainment the island offers while moving quickly from one location to another.

"It really highlighted how much Yas Island has to offer within one integrated destination, making it possible to enjoy so many different experiences in a single visit."

Music that connects generations

Miami Band believes songs stand the test of time when they are built on genuine emotions rather than changing trends.

"We believe that music lasts when it is genuine and emotionally honest," they said.

"Songs like Ya Helwakom are built around simple feelings that everyone can relate to, happiness, celebration, friendship and togetherness. While trends and styles may change over time, these emotions remain universal."

The band also credits families for helping keep their music alive.

"We have been fortunate to grow alongside our audience, with older generations introducing our music to younger family members. That creates a special connection that allows songs to live on across generations."

A partnership that continues to grow

The latest campaign marks Miami Band's fourth collaboration with Yas Island, a partnership the group says has introduced its music to new audiences while encouraging long-time fans to revisit older hits.

"When we first started collaborating with Yas Island, our goal was to create music that would connect with audiences and capture the spirit of the destination," they said.

The band added that fans often compare the newer versions of their songs with the originals, creating conversations that have helped breathe new life into their catalogue.

"In many ways, the partnership helped bring new life to our music catalogue. It created a bridge between generations, allowing long-time fans to reconnect with songs they grew up with while introducing them to younger audiences for the first time."

Looking ahead, Miami Band hopes the latest rendition inspires audiences to spend more time with loved ones.

"We hope it reminds people of the importance of spending quality time with family and friends and creating memories together," they said.

"Whether through music, travel or shared experiences, life is always better when enjoyed together."