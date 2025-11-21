  • search in Khaleej Times
Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2025 after controversy-filled edition

The final question for the top 5 participants was: "If you win the title of Miss Universe tonight, how would you use this platform to empower young girls?"

Published: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 7:57 AM

Updated: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 9:22 AM

Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2025 after controversy-filled edition

Mexico crowned Miss Universe 2025 after controversy-filled edition

Mexico's Fátima Bosch has been crowned Miss Universe 2025, after an edition that had more than its fair share of drama and controversy. The final question for the top 5 participants was: "If you win the title of Miss Universe tonight, how would you use this platform to empower young girls?"

The contestants who made it to the Top 5 represented the following countries: Thailand, Philippines, Venezuela, Mexico, and Cote d' Ivoire.

Watch the winning moment here:

Bosch's winning answer was: "As Miss Universe, I will say to them: Believe in the power of your authenticity. Believe in yourself. Your dreams matter, your heart matters, and no, never let anyone make you doubt about your worth, because you are worth everything. And you are powerful, and your voice needs to be heard. Thank you."

Mexico being crowned title winner is a surprise twist from the events that transpired just two weeks ago, when Miss Universe host Nawat Itsaragrisil‭ seemed to single her out and call her a "dumbhead" during a dispute over her apparent failure to post promotional content on her social media.

Bosch's journey has not been without hurdles, diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia at an early age, she took to volunteering to help the community. Combining her many talents, she creates meaningful art from materials that many may view as discardable, and sells them to donate the proceeds to those in need, like the migrant community, and children with cancer. Read the Khaleej Times profile to know more about who Fatima Bosch is.