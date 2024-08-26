'Metro In Dino': Sara shares goofy selfie with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 12:50 PM

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, who currently working on Anurag Basu's upcoming film, Metro In Dino, have shared goofy behind-the-scene pictures.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Khan treated fans to a photo of the three of them.

She captioned the post, "Metro In Dino. Madness mein hum Teeno."

As soon as the photo was shared, fans shared their excitement in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Can't wait."

Another user commented, "Omggg sara Aditya together. Absolutely cuteness."

"This one is gonna be GREAT," another user comment read.

Helmed by Basu, the anthology film stars Kapur alongside Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.