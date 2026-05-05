Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani wears sculpted Gaurav Gupta sari, carries mango-shaped bag

Isha Ambani attended the Met Gala 2026 on Monday night in New York, drawing attention with a look that brought together Indian craft and contemporary design.

Isha wore a custom couture saree by Gaurav Gupta, created in collaboration with Swadesh artisans. The saree was woven with threads of pure gold and featured hand-painted pichwai-inspired motifs in soft gold and earthy tones. The design presented the saree as an artistic form, with a sculptural drape.

Her blouse, detailed with diamonds and metallic zardozi work, came from her mother Nita Ambani's personal collection. The look also included a historic sarpech piece placed at the back, which was once part of the Nizam's collection.

Isha completed her look with a jasmine-inspired hair sculpture, designed as a modern take on the traditional mogra gajra. The piece was handcrafted over 150 hours using paper, copper and brass.

However, what caught the eye of everyone was her mango-shaped sculpture by artist Subodh Gupta. The accessory served as a nod to Indian heritage and added an artistic element to her overall appearance. Mango, which is also the national fruit of India, lent deeper cultural symbolism to the striking piece.

Her jewellery included pieces from Nita Ambani's private collection, along with additions from Lorraine Schwartz and Kantilal Chhotalal.

Last year, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh made his debut at Met Gala in Sabyasachi's all-black creation.

The Met Gala, held annually on the first Monday in May, is arguably the most coveted and exclusive ticket in the world. For one spectacular night, a select group of global elite, including Hollywood royalty, influential politicians, chart-topping musicians, and cultural power players take over the iconic museum.