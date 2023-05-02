Met Gala 2023: Blackpink's Jennie, rapper Jackson Wang make red carpet debut

UAE fans can get their hands on tickets going live this Friday
Three luminous stars from the Korean entertainment world made their Met Gala debut this year - Blackpink's Jennie Kim, actress Song Hye-kyo and Hong Kong-born rapper Jackson Wang, who was a part of k-pop group GOT7.
Jennie wore a white Chanel dress designed by Karl Lagerfeld for the label's fall/winter 1990 line, complemented by black opera gloves, tights, choker, pumps and a belt embellished with a white flower.
The Glory actress Song Hye-kyo was stunning in a pink Fendi blouse and high-rise skirt ensemble by Kim Jones, with a corseted bodice and fitted bust accentuated by intricate embellishments and lace embroidery.
Jackson Wang chose to stand out in an all-black Louis Vuitton creation - cropped embellished military jacket, leather gloves and skinny-fit pants, paired with heeled dress shoes and tinted sunglasses.
The 2023 Met Gala was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York, with the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”
