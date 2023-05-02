Met Gala 2023: Blackpink's Jennie, rapper Jackson Wang make red carpet debut

Stars from the Korean entertainment world stole the spotlight at the high-profile event

By CT Desk Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 11:43 AM Last updated: Tue 2 May 2023, 11:57 AM

Three luminous stars from the Korean entertainment world made their Met Gala debut this year - Blackpink's Jennie Kim, actress Song Hye-kyo and Hong Kong-born rapper Jackson Wang, who was a part of k-pop group GOT7.

Jennie wore a white Chanel dress designed by Karl Lagerfeld for the label's fall/winter 1990 line, complemented by black opera gloves, tights, choker, pumps and a belt embellished with a white flower.

The Glory actress Song Hye-kyo was stunning in a pink Fendi blouse and high-rise skirt ensemble by Kim Jones, with a corseted bodice and fitted bust accentuated by intricate embellishments and lace embroidery.

Jackson Wang chose to stand out in an all-black Louis Vuitton creation - cropped embellished military jacket, leather gloves and skinny-fit pants, paired with heeled dress shoes and tinted sunglasses.

The 2023 Met Gala was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1 in New York, with the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

ALSO READ:

ALSO READ: