'Mental health is still not understood': Arjun Kapoor talks success, 'Singham Again' and second chances

In the glittering world of Bollywood, where fortunes can change with the strike of a clock at midnight, Indian actor Arjun Kapoor is revelling in the much-awaited, roaring success of Singham Again. The actor, who plays the antagonist Danger Lanka in the film, has been widely lauded for his never-seen-before avatar. But for Kapoor, this success isn't merely about box office numbers—it's a moment that has been years in the making.

"It’s very heartwarming to see people connect with me again, especially when they call me Danger Lanka wherever I go," Kapoor shared, his voice tinged with gratitude. For the actor, Singham Again marks a significant chapter in his filmography, which previously experienced a few bumps along the way.

"When there’s failure, you introspect. When there’s success, you celebrate. But both are transient. What matters is the love and acceptance you feel from the audience. That’s what fuels me," Kapoor told Khaleej Times.

So, who is Arjun 2.0?

Kapoor acknowledges the whispers about this being a "comeback" of sorts, with fans and critics alike dubbing this phase of his career as 'Arjun 2.0.' Reflecting on this label, he added, "When you’re a mainstream actor who debuted with 100-crore hits like 2 States and big budget blockbusters, there’s a certain expectation. Some films work, and others don’t. But when something connects universally, like Singham Again, it feels like the audience is saying, ‘We want to enjoy you in all kinds of roles.’ It feels very empowering."

His role in Singham Again, a calculated risk as a fully unhinged antagonist, has paid off. Kapoor’s Danger Lanka is a character with unapologetic intensity, seamlessly blending menace and charisma. "I played him like it’s his story—he’s the protagonist of his own life. For me, the violence was secondary; it was more about playing him as someone who's calm in the chaos, who truly believes in what he’s doing," he added.

The era of the bad boy?

Kapoor’s portrayal aligns with a larger cinematic trend: the rise of the antagonist as a compelling character. "It's the duality of the times we live in; there’s a darker side to everyone," Kapoor added. "Audiences resonate with characters who aren’t one-dimensional. For me, it’s not new—I’ve had shades of grey in my earlier films—but this was an unfiltered dive into that space."

The actor also credited director Rohit Shetty for his meticulous approach in shaping Danger Lanka’s persona, from his physicality to his understated menace. "Rohit sir loved the smile I gave during the look test," Kapoor shared with a laugh. "So, we held on to it in the film to use at the right moments."

The journey of rediscovery

The success of Singham Again comes at a time when Kapoor's career trajectory has gone through its fair share of ups and downs. "When your films don’t pan out, people tend to focus on the failures," he shared.

"But I've always backed myself. It's not like overnight you become a bad actor just because some films didn't work," he adds. "You’ve got to find better films, keep doing that, and back yourself."

The admirable perseverance, which now appears as an effortless trait in the actor, stems from a deep sense of resilience, forged through the trials he has faced in his personal life. "The reality is that I’ve faced a lot of ups and downs in life. So, what happens is you learn to put things into perspective."

"Personally, you can go through struggles every day without the world seeing what you're going through, and you survive. But your job is a very visible part of your life," says Kapoor. "If you can pull through adversity in your personal spaces, you can implement that in your professional life."

'No single solution for mental health'

Beyond the glitz and glamour, Kapoor has also been vocal about a topic often shrouded in stigma: mental health. In a society where men are expected to suppress their vulnerabilities, Kapoor’s openness about battling depression has been a breath of fresh air.

Speaking on this, especially during Movember—a month dedicated to men’s mental health—he emphasised the importance of creating a safe space for dialogue. "Men, especially in our culture, are told to ‘man up’. But that’s not healthy. We need to create environments where men feel comfortable expressing their emotions without judgement."

Reflecting on the younger generation’s challenges with mental health, Kapoor addresses his recent decision to speak openly about his own struggles. "I'm very happy that I could connect with people by being candid. I think it’s time that people in my position started to speak about mental health. It’s something that everybody faces," he says, acknowledging the importance of normalising such conversations.

But the actor also remains mindful of the cultural nuances around mental health, especially in India. "In our culture, mental health is something that is still a growing understanding," he admits. "It's not like everyone has accepted that this problem exists. The younger generation is more open about it, but there's still a disconnect with the older generation. You have to be careful and respectful when talking about it." However, it's not about showing the world what you're going through, the actor points out. "It's not about projecting your challenges; it's about allowing yourself to feel it and heal from it first. If you can share that with others and give them the courage to deal with it too, then that's wonderful. If not, that's okay too." Seeking therapy Drawing from his own experiences, Kapoor emphasises the significance of having a strong support system. "Therapy helped me," he mentions. "Sometimes, just speaking out loud gets things off your chest, and you feel lighter. There's clarity." However, it wasn't about relying solely on therapy but also being able to look inward, accept the circumstances, and find solutions that worked for the actor. "When it comes to mental health, there's no single solution," he shared. "I also realised I couldn't resolve everything on my own. I'm not that sorted. At one point, the chaos of my professional life not going the way I wanted left me feeling confused. Therapy really helped clear that up." His advice to anyone struggling with their mental health? "It's about taking a step back, analysing what's going wrong, and being practical. You can't let yourself stay stuck in a rut. The goal is to keep moving forward and find what helps you feel better." When asked about the possibility of a Danger Lanka spin-off, Kapoor chuckled, "That would be interesting, wouldn't it? But for now, I'm just soaking in the love and looking forward to what's ahead."