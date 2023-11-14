UAE

MENA 360° Private Club's grand opening to take place at Habtoor Palace

The event is set to take place on November 15

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 4:38 PM

Last updated: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 4:39 PM

The grand opening of MENA 360° Private Club at Habtoor Palace on November 15 is set to offer an extravagant gala for 200 select guests, including celebrities from various industries. The event will feature a gala dinner, networking with industry leaders, and introduces the unique business hub formed by successful partnerships.

Presenter Lilly Becker is set to host the event, which will unveil cutting-edge projects, green initiatives, and an artistic surprise by Brazilian artist Romulo Kuranyi. Award-winning designer Ebru Berkiden will present her Abaya collection, blending cultural richness with Western fashion appeal. COO Garen Mehrabian will weigh in on Dubai's premier status, highlighting the event's significance for discerning investors.

The fashion show will include prominent models Luna Schweiger and Ahllam. Attendees will receive bespoke gift bags curated by designer Moreno Pisano. The Grand Opening promises an unforgettable experience, inviting individuals to immerse themselves in the world of luxury, success, and exclusive membership benefits.


