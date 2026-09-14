Meghan Markle shares glimpse of family life in UK after return with Prince Harry, children

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has shared the first glimpse of her family life in the UK after returning to Prince Harry’s native country with their children, Archie and Lilibet, according to E! News.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a 35-second video on her Instagram, offering glimpses of the family’s new routine after their move back across the pond. The post was accompanied by a British flag and a red heart emoji.

Â Â Â Â Â View this post on Instagram Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

The video opened with Meghan, 45, and Prince Harry, 41, holding hands while taking a walk through a forest. It also featured one of their children warming their toes by a fire, followed by Meghan enjoying the outdoors in green rain boots while splashing through mud.

The video also featured the family’s dogs, Pula and Mia, exploring their new surroundings. In another moment, Prince Harry and the children were seen sitting in a canoe as they prepared for a fishing lesson, as per the outlet.

The update comes weeks after Meghan and Harry officially returned to the UK on August 26, six years after moving their young family to California.

Following their return, King Charles issued a letter of guidance on September 7 confirming that the move would bring “no change” to Harry and Meghan’s status as non-working royals, a position they agreed to after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

The letter was issued after “a number of requests” seeking clarification on Harry and Meghan’s status, which was confirmed to be “akin to private citizens.”

However, the development reportedly surprised the Sussexes, with a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle telling in an interview that the couple was “little surprised not to have been told about this in advance,” according to E! News.