Mega Onam festival to be held in Dubai

The all-day event will feature many fun-filled activities and an Onam Sadhya

By CT Desk Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 6:05 PM

All Kerala Colleges Alumni Forum (AKCAF Events) is presenting an Onam extravaganza Sravana Pournami 2022 at Al Nasr Leisureland in Dubai on Sunday, October 2.

The traditional ceremony celebrating the harvest festival of Kerala, will feature cultural activities and an array of exciting art competitions and a sumptuous Onam Sadhya feast starting 9am.

Indian Consul General in Dubai Dr. Aman Puri, Chairman of Lulu Group International M A Yusuff Ali, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, former UN Under-Secretary-General & Member of the Indian Parliament, and the legendary film actor Sheela are expected to attend the all-day festival as chief guests.

Celebrity artists including world renowned pianist Stephen Devassy and flutist Rajesh Cherthala will also be present at the event.