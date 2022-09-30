Mega Onam festival to be held in Dubai

IIFA returns to Abu Dhabi: Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan to headline Bollywood show in 2023
The event is slated to take place in the capital once again
All Kerala Colleges Alumni Forum (AKCAF Events) is presenting an Onam extravaganza Sravana Pournami 2022 at Al Nasr Leisureland in Dubai on Sunday, October 2.
The traditional ceremony celebrating the harvest festival of Kerala, will feature cultural activities and an array of exciting art competitions and a sumptuous Onam Sadhya feast starting 9am.
Indian Consul General in Dubai Dr. Aman Puri, Chairman of Lulu Group International M A Yusuff Ali, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, former UN Under-Secretary-General & Member of the Indian Parliament, and the legendary film actor Sheela are expected to attend the all-day festival as chief guests.
Celebrity artists including world renowned pianist Stephen Devassy and flutist Rajesh Cherthala will also be present at the event.
Bollywood actor Jiah had died by suicide in June 2013
The live performance will take place on Saturday, October 8
Various complainants claimed to be offended by the depiction of religion, Army personnel, and improper use of the national emblem in the TV show
The popular star is set to appear in the upcoming historical drama 'Ponniyin Selvan-I' with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The unique initiative feature several renown directors from Indian cinema
The drama film marks writer-director Alec Griffen Roth’s feature film debut
The show is based on 1981's Terry Gilliam-directed movie of the same name