Meg Ryan honoured for achievement by Sarajevo Film Festival

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 1:07 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 1:09 PM

Hollywood actor, film director and producer Meg Ryan was honoured by the Sarajevo Film Festival with the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo for her contribution to the film industry late on Tuesday.

Ryan was one of four film authors who received the award, alongside US and Palestinian film directors Alexander Payne and Elia Suleiman and US actor and producer John Turturro.

"It's an award in recognition of outstanding contribution to the world of cinema, to her incredible talents," festival director Jovan Marjanović said before handing Ryan a silver heart-shaped award.

Ryan symbolically presented a special screening of her 1998 hit romantic comedy You’ve Got Mail at an open air cinema, the same place where it was first screened at the festival in 1999.

At the masterclass moderated by Oscar-winning Bosnian film director Danis Tanovic, Ryan talked about What Happens Later, her second feature that she directed, wrote and co-starred with David Duchovny, which was also screened at the festival.

She said that she ventured into acting to pay for her journalism studies, and that she was an "untrained actress".