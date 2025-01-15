Meet the man behind iconic 'One Piece' character's voice

Japanese voice actor Hiroaki Hirata makes his Dubai debut at the Speedy Swap & POP-UP CON. The two-day extravaganza, set to take place on January 11-12, at the Times Square Center, promises a vibrant celebration of anime, collectibles, and pop culture

Hiroaki Hirata, the celebrated Japanese voice actor behind iconic characters like Sanji from One Piece, Leomon from Digimon Adventure, and even Johnny Depp’s Japanese dub voice, recently marked his maiden Dubai visit where he headlined the Speedy Swap & Pop-Up Con. The two-day extravaganza at the Times Square Center was a vibrant celebration of anime, collectibles, and pop culture. There, City Times sat down with Hirata for an interview in which he shares his journey and insights.

Known for his versatility and nuanced performances, Hirata has spent decades mastering the art of bringing diverse characters to life, captivating audiences across the globe. When asked how he approaches such varied roles, Hirata explained the importance of adaptability. “It’s hard to change the way we think about things,” he shared, referencing the challenge of shifting between anime characters, like Sanji, and live-action dubbing, such as his work for Johnny Depp.

Sanji from 'One Piece'

In anime, the voice actor often collaborates with directors and animators to shape the character’s personality from scratch. "There are many scenes where the actors and voice actors create based on the image of the original work," he said, highlighting the creative freedom anime often allows. In contrast, dubbing live-action roles requires meticulous attention to detail. "For Johnny Depp’s roles, for example, it has to be exactly as Johnny Depp. There’s little room for originality,” he noted. This duality makes each project unique and keeps Hirata constantly refining his craft.

Having voiced Sanji for over 20 years, Hirata expressed immense gratitude for being part of the One Piece phenomenon. “I’m happy to have played Sanji and to be part of a popular anime,” he said. However, Hirata doesn’t believe that playing Sanji has influenced him personally or professionally. Instead, he pointed out how a character can be subtly shaped by the voice actor’s interpretation. “For example, Saiyuki in One Piece has been influenced by me,” he added, underscoring the symbiotic relationship between actor and character.

When asked about his favourite Sanji line, Hirata didn’t hesitate: "人は心だろう (People are the heart)." This simple yet profound line resonates deeply with fans across the world.

Anime’s Global Reach

As Japanese anime continues to captivate audiences worldwide, Hirata expressed his amazement at its growing popularity. “I never thought it would become so big,” he admitted. For him, anime is not just entertainment but a medium that connects people across cultures. “I’m very happy that anime is one of the reasons for my success,” he said, humbly acknowledging the fans who have supported him throughout his career.

Hiroaki Hirata signed postcards at the event

Hirata’s visit to the UAE for the Speedy Swap and Pop-Up Con marks his first time in the region, and he was thrilled to meet his international fans. “I’m proud to be a part of One Piece as Sanji. I feel that with my heart,” he said, adding that he’s looking forward to connecting with the passionate anime community in the UAE. Inspiration and Advice Hirata’s journey into voice acting was inspired by a voice actor known for his natural and authentic performances. “He was really inspiring because he was so natural in his acting,” Hirata recalled. While his career began with dubbing foreign films, his passion for the craft eventually led him to anime and the stage. For aspiring voice actors, Hirata’s advice is straightforward yet profound: “Always aim for the top. It doesn’t matter if it’s ballet, a classic concert, acting, or performing—just aim for the top.” ALSO READ: 'GTA 6, Assassins Creed Shadows' and more: Video games to watch out for in 2025 'iPhone 17 Pro Max': What to expect from Apple's premium lineup in 2025