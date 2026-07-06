Meet the founder using jewelry to support children across Lebanon and Syria

Many jewelry brands focus on craftsmanship and design. For Syrian brand Usfuur, every piece is also designed to support a bigger mission.

Since launching the brand, founder Yara Tlass has used jewelry as a way to fund education, community initiatives, and humanitarian projects across Lebanon and Syria, with part of every purchase contributing to charitable causes.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Tlass shared how Usfuur was built around the idea that a business can create both beautiful products and meaningful social impact.

For Tlass, Usfuur was never intended to be just another jewelry brand.

"Usfuur started with the idea of giving back through the business and jewelry brand," she says. "From the very first sketch, the idea was always to be a purpose-driven brand. We wanted to make an impact through design and jewelry."

More than a jewelry brand, 'Usfuur' was created with a mission to inspire hope, creativity, and positive change. The name 'Usfuur', meaning "bird" in Arabic, reflects the brand's core identity.

"The bird symbolizes peace, freedom, love, and unity. It also represents crossing borders, cultures, and geographies to connect with what makes us human."

Yara's background played a key role in shaping both her personal and brand philosophy. Having lived most of her adult years in Europe while focusing on international development before moving to Dubai in 2014, she says, "Those experiences shaped me and gave me a global outlook, which naturally became part of 'Usfuur'."

Her love for jewelry stems from its ability to tell stories and transform ideas into something tangible.

"I love jewelry. I find it a beautiful and intimate medium through which you can express beautiful things," she says. "I love bringing ideas, forms, and shapes into tangible objects that people can wear, cherish, and keep close to their hearts."

The brand has been giving back since 2018. Whenever someone purchases a piece, they know they are supporting a greater purpose and giving back to the community.

Many people have shared their appreciation for the brand's mission. One comment reads: "Incredibly impactful work, always so touched by your mission!" Another says: "This is absolutely amazing I really admire what you all do for the community!"

The brand works with community organizations to create creative and educational experiences for children, ranging from arts and crafts workshops to cultural visits and gallery tours.

"We care deeply about exposing children to creative experiences and giving them spaces where they can lead, grow, and express themselves."

One of Yara's most memorable experieces that encouraged her to continue this work was a special event organized for children.

"We rented a beautiful ballroom and organized a special day filled with workshops and activities for children. A young boy came to me and said, 'I'm imagining my wedding in this space.' He had never seen anything so beautiful before and was dreaming about his future. He was only around seven years old."

In Yara's words, "Moments like this make you realize that you are creating beautiful memories and experiences that stay with children long after the workshop ends."

While balancing a luxury brand with a social mission has not always been easy, she believes consumers increasingly value brands that stand for something meaningful.

"People want to support brands that give back, care about their communities, and stand for something meaningful," she says. "I feel that in this day and age, purpose amplifies success."

Looking ahead, 'Usfuur' is expanding its community initiatives through collaborations with museums, galleries, artists, and cultural institutions across the region, while also exploring creative projects beyond jewelry.

"My vision is to continue expanding our programming and creating impactful projects with relevant partners across the region," Yara says.

She believes that art has the power to connect and bring people together. In her words, "In a world that often feels divided, art reminds us that we are all one. We have so much more in common than what separates us."

Through 'Usfuur', Yara hopes to continue using creativity as a bridge between communities and as a reminder of our shared humanity.