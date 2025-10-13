Meet the Emirati singer blending indie, dream pop, and heartfelt storytelling

When Mohamed Al Zarooni walks onto a stage, he’s inviting the audience into a cinematic world of emotion, nostalgia, and wanderlust. Known simply as Zarooni, the Emirati singer-songwriter has carved a distinct identity in the UAE’s growing indie music scene, where he mixes dream pop with the warmth of country and the pulse of electronic beats. His music is a reflection of someone who has lived between cities, cultures, and sounds.

Although born in London, he's now moved back to Dubai. And his creative process? One could say it is spontaneous. “It depends on how I write the song and the context behind it,” he says in a chat with City Times, describing how even a song title can steer the direction of his sound. His track Kids Are Laughing holds a special place in his heart because it is a tender ode to his children and the fleeting joy of everyday moments.

On stage, Zarooni transforms into a storyteller in motion. Whether it’s an acoustic trio in an art house or a full-band set at festivals like Ras Al Khaimah Art or Dubai Winter Festival, each performance feels like a new chapter in an ongoing adventure. He believes collaboration is the way forward, working with musicians from different backgrounds to add “a different flavour” to every track.

And as Dubai continues to spotlight homegrown artists, Zarooni hopes to be one of its early shapeshifters, inspiring others to create and release original music from the UAE. Excerpts from the interview:

Your music has been described as cinematic, blending indie, electronic, and even country elements. How do you decide what influences make it into your sound?

I think it depends on how I write the song and the context behind it. I am inspired by song titles, and when I write and compose the song it sets the direction of the sound.

Can you share a song that felt especially personal to write and perform?

I think my song 'Kids Are Laughing' hits a chord. It’s simply about my time with my two kids and how precious it is. I believe it relates to all parents out there.

Many of your singles were written around the world, recorded in London, and mixed in Dubai. How do these different places shape your storytelling?

I think Dubai is where my storytelling, or at least the majority of my storytelling, comes from. It’s not really depending on countries, though, and it’s very spontaneous; I can be anywhere as long as I have my guitar with me.

Critics have compared your music to Pink Floyd and David Bowie. Do you embrace those comparisons, or do you see your sound as carving out its own lane?

I’ve heard those legends mentioned in my sound many times but I think it’s just snippets from those artists and also others that stem from my own writing style and my current influences, like artists similar to The Weeknd. For the UAE, the blend of indie retro pop and dream pop is a niche already.

Which stage so far has felt the most special to you?

I think all stages have their own beautiful charm, whether I’m performing with my band as a five-piece or just an acoustic trio. The stage I particularly enjoyed was at the RAK festival at Al Hamra Village; it was just special and unique.

You’ve built a strong band with musicians from different backgrounds. How important is collaboration in bringing your vision to life?

Collab is the way forward. I’ve taken a conscious decision to do collabs with all my songs and each one adds a different flavour.

What can Dubai audiences expect when they come to a Zarooni live show?

A journey, an adventure and a mixture of different feels, ambience and atmosphere from indie pop to dream pop, and pop rock.

Being Emirati but also born in London, how do you see your identity reflected in your music?

My identity is split across all my songs; there’s a little bit of me in all my music. It’s scattered and sometimes very vague, so I can keep that mysterious element in it.

Dubai is increasingly spotlighting homegrown musicians. What role do you see yourself playing in shaping the city’s music culture?

I would like to see myself as a pioneer and one of the early shapeshifters for home grown talent. I’ve been guiding a lot of musicians who write original music on how to release, promote and get themselves out there.

How do you balance being an “international artist” while staying rooted in the UAE’s creative scene?

My music has global reach, and thankfully, it’s growing. In the meantime, I also focus heavily on making my mark in the UAE, especially with live performances across the UAE.

What’s next for Zarooni — new music, collaborations, maybe even a full album?

Keep the collabs going, staying completely consistent in releasing music and playing live constantly.

If you could dream up a future collaboration with any artist — regional or global — who would it be and why?

There are way too many international artists. But locally is where I’d like to focus. There's one particular amazing singer-songwriter I’m itching to work with, and I will make it happen.