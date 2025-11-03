Meet the art director behind 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

Following the record-breaking success of Lokah Chapter-1, which became the first Malayalam film to cross Rs 3 billion worldwide, acclaimed production designer Banglan is once again pushing the boundaries of cinematic world-building. The Kerala-born visual visionary, known for his grand design sensibilities, has now brought his artistry to Kantara: Chapter 1.

Directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films, Kantara: Chapter 1 is set in 4th-century coastal Karnataka and delves into the ancient origins of the Bhuta Kola tradition. “The world of Kantara: Chapter 1 demanded a complete immersion into the history and geography of the time,” Banglan explains. “We worked closely with local artisans and historians to ensure every element carried the essence of the 4th century. My goal was to make audiences feel they are stepping into a living, breathing world, not just watching one unfold on screen.”

To achieve this, vast outdoor sets were built to capture the raw beauty of coastal Karnataka, complete with intricate temples, coastal settlements, and war sequences that reflect the era’s grandeur. Every prop, costume, and architectural detail was designed with precision, transforming folklore and history into a deeply cinematic experience.

Beyond Indian cinema, Banglan’s creative influence extends internationally. As Head of Productions at Huckster Productions in Dubai, he continues to shape global visual narratives. “Dubai inspires me endlessly,” he says. “Its architecture, its diversity, its light—everything here encourages visual exploration. Working between India and Dubai allows me to see how stories can transcend borders and connect with audiences everywhere.”