Meet the woman behind Matt Damon's stunts in 'The Odyssey': 'My biceps went viral overnight'

At 4am New Zealand time, Devyn Dalton’s phone blew up because overnight, something bizarrely wonderful had happened. Her biceps had gone viral, not just in one country but across the world. After Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey hit cinemas, there was plenty to talk about: the giant sets, the film’s IMAX scale, the cast’s performances and the sheer spectacle of it all. But among the endless chatter, one unexpected detail grabbed the spotlight… the 4’6” female stunt double who shot some of Matt Damon’s action sequences in the film, including the battle against the man-eating Laestrygonians.

Matt Damon later credited her on a podcast, saying, “My double was a female stunt performer who had the greatest arms I’ve ever seen.” He explained that the production used very tall stunt performers on one side of the frame and much shorter performers on the other, with Dalton doubling for him in Odysseus’ shots. And just like that, Dalton was put on the global map.

Perhaps, part of the fascination also lies in the image itself. A woman stunt doubling for one of Hollywood’s biggest leading men is hardly common. Dalton, however, hopes the conversation goes beyond its virality. “So many men have built careers being celebrated for their strength. Why shouldn’t women?” the Canadian stunt performer and actor tells Khaleej Times in an exclusive conversation. In one of her most in-depth interviews yet, Dalton talks about her acting dreams, working on a Christopher Nolan film and why strength is gender neutral.

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Edited excerpts from an interview:

What were your formative years like? And how did your interest in performing arts take root?

I always had a huge imagination. I’d disappear into my room, create a character, find whatever costume I could and then go perform for my family. I wasn’t looking for attention, I just genuinely loved making people laugh and smile. Looking back, I think that’s where my love of performing really began.

How did you transition into professional acting and stunts?

I started as a professional dancer and theatre actor before moving into film and television, beginning my professional career when I was just nine years old. Acting naturally led me into motion capture, creature performance, voice work and eventually stunts. I’ve never wanted to be put in one box. To me, it’s all performance. Sometimes I tell a story with dialogue, sometimes through movement, but I’m always telling a story.

How did you find out Matt Damon had spoken about you on a podcast?

Ironically... I was asleep! I’m currently filming in New Zealand, so my phone started exploding at 4am because of the time difference. I woke up convinced something had gone wrong. Instead, I discovered my biceps had somehow gone viral. That definitely wasn’t on my 2026 bingo card!

What did his compliment mean to you?

It meant far more than people probably realise. For someone as kind and generous as Matt to publicly acknowledge my work was incredibly special. I’m an even bigger fan of his now and I’d genuinely like to thank him for his kind words. He didn’t have to do that and it says a lot about the kind of person he is.

I’ve spent years training because my job demands it, not because I ever imagined my arms would become internationally famous! I’ll happily take it, though.

What went through your mind when you got the call for The Odyssey?

I was incredibly honoured. Opportunities like that are built over years of showing up, training, and trusting the process. The global response afterwards has been emotional. So many men have built careers being celebrated for their strength, why shouldn’t women? This is who I am and I’m proud of the body I’ve built because it allows me to do the work I love.

What was the experience like shooting the action sequences, especially the battle against the man-eating Laestrygonians?

Filming in Scotland was an unforgettable experience and I had an absolute blast getting to be a Greek warrior. It’s one of those projects I’ll always look back on with a huge smile. The scale of the production was incredible. Everyone, from camera and costumes to stunts, was operating at the highest level. Because theatres are still selling out and many people haven’t had the chance to experience the film yet, I’d love to keep the movie magic alive and let audiences discover the full sequence on screen for themselves.

Given the height difference between you and Damon (4’6“ vs 5’10”), how was that visual scale managed?

As Matt mentioned, we had very tall performers playing the Laestrygonians and performers my size portraying Odysseus and his men. That’s the magic of filmmaking! It’s been really surreal seeing myself on promotional artwork around the world. I’ll leave the exact behind-the-scenes technical secrets to the filmmakers.

What was the biggest challenge you faced while performing stunts on a film of this scale?

Things move incredibly fast on a production of this size. You have to stay physically prepared, mentally alert and ready to adapt at any moment. Sometimes, we’d only have a short amount of time to learn complex choreography and make adjustments before the cameras were rolling. That’s where years of training really pay off. You learn to stay calm under pressure, execute safely and trust your preparation.

How common is it for women to double for male actors in Hollywood?

There are so many remarkably talented stuntwomen working today and it’s exciting to see more opportunities opening up every year. It’s still relatively uncommon for women to double adult male leads but it happens when the performer is the best physical and technical fit for the role. This was the first time I’d doubled a leading Hollywood man and it was an honour to be trusted with that responsibility.

According to SAG-AFTRA data, women make up just over 20 per cent of stunt performers. What do you see as the biggest barriers to entry?

I actually think the industry has come a long way. Like any competitive career, the biggest challenge is earning people’s trust. Stunts demand an enormous amount of training, discipline, and consistency, and every performer has to prove they can do the job safely. I’m grateful that productions are increasingly looking at ability and work ethic first. That’s how it should be and I hope it continues moving in that direction.

Have you ever felt underestimated in your career?

To be honest, I’ve probably been underestimated more because of my size than because I’m a woman. Being 4’6”, people sometimes make assumptions about what I can or can’t do before they’ve even introduced themselves. They try to put me in a box or assume I should stay in a certain lane. Then they watch me work.

The beautiful thing about this job is that your work speaks for itself. Once I step onto set and do my job, that’s what people remember. So, I’ve never tried to follow someone else’s path. Everything people once told me was a disadvantage has become my greatest strength. You don’t have to fit someone else’s expectations, you get to define your own.

What project are you currently working on in New Zealand?

I’m currently filming a project I’m incredibly excited about, but unfortunately, I can’t say much just yet. It’s another opportunity that brings together so many of the skills I’ve spent years developing. People can follow my journey on Instagram (@devyn.dalton) and IMDb to see what’s coming next.

Looking ahead, what are your ultimate career goals?

I’d love to step into leading roles that draw on every part of my skill set, with acting, motion capture, creature performance, physical performance and voice work. I’ve always believed audiences connect with authenticity. Real people come in all shapes and sizes and our stories should, too.

If a future film project brought you to Dubai, what would be on your bucket list?

Honestly, I just love exploring. Whether it’s finding a great local coffee shop, walking through a market or hiking somewhere with an incredible view, I like experiencing a place the way the locals do. Dubai’s mix of innovation and culture makes it somewhere I’d be really excited to discover.