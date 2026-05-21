'Ishqa' set to become first Bollywood Film to be shot in Cyprus

Meet Bros have officially stepped into film production with the launch of their new banner, Yantra Films, unveiling their first project, Ishqa, a romantic dramedy set to be filmed in Cyprus.

The film is written and directed by Anjali Bhushan Mago, who began her career assisting Karan Johar on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai over three decades ago.

According to the makers, Ishqa will become the first Bollywood feature film to be shot, co-produced, and post-produced in Cyprus under the CIPA Scheme, marking a major collaboration between the Indian film industry and the European country.

The unveiling event was attended by Nikos Christodoulides alongside several Indian film personalities, including Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Elnaaz Norouzi.

Speaking at the event, the Cyprus President welcomed the collaboration and described it as the beginning of deeper ties between India and Cyprus.

“The first Bollywood movie in Cyprus. I am looking forward to receiving you this summer,” he said. “I am sure that this is going to be the beginning of a lot more cooperation.”

He also referenced the growing relationship between India and Europe, highlighting ongoing discussions around a Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union.

Director Anjali Bhushan Mago described Ishqa as “a romantic dramedy about four stories of unconditional love interwoven in a comedy of errors.”

“I truly feel audiences today need a happy film,” she said.

Explaining the choice of location, Mago said Cyprus, often associated with Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, offered the ideal backdrop for the story.

“From its white sandy beaches and blue Mediterranean waters to the old-world charm of Lefkara and the urban energy of Nicosia and Limassol, the country has a magical aesthetic that beautifully complements the emotional world of my film,” she added.

Known for hit songs including Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, High Heels and Pink Lips, Meet Bros said moving into film production felt like a natural progression after years in the music industry.

“As music composers, we have spent years interacting with directors, producers and filmmakers, understanding storytelling and watching films come together from close quarters,” said Harmeet Singh.

“With Yantra Films, we want to create stories that are entertaining, emotionally honest and capable of connecting with audiences across every background,” he added.

Manmeet Singh also expressed excitement about the India-Cyprus collaboration, revealing that another project in Cyprus is already being planned.

Casting for Ishqa is currently underway, with the makers promising a well-known ensemble cast.