Meet Bros celebrate launch of new song 'Confession' in Dubai

The song explores the theme of love, breakup, and karma

By CT Desk Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 1:55 PM

Indian musical duo Meet Bros recently celebrated the release of their new song Confession - Meri Wari Ae in Dubai. It features actors Karishma Sharma and Rajniesh Duggal. Produced by Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Arzad Naaz, the song was released by Ta Ra Rum Music.

The song, a captivating blend of Indie-Punjabi music, explores the theme of love, break up, and karma, delivering an emotional message in its lyrics.

Meet Bros have been making waves in the Indian music industry with their powerful lyrics and unique sound. They have gained a large following on social media and their music has been featured on Top Ten Bollywood Chartbuster of Spotify.

The story of Confession is conceptualized by Director Gaurav K Mehra, crooned and composed by Meet Bros, penned and rapped by Star Boy LOC.