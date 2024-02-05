Meet Bollywood actors Sohail and Arbaaz Khan in Dubai

Published: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 2:16 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Feb 2024, 2:17 PM

Fox Media and Entertainment is introducing a groundbreaking event in the UAE – the first-ever open podcast featuring Bollywood icons Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. Scheduled for February 11, from 4pm onwards at Burjuman Mall, the event, titled 'Timeout With Ankit,' will allow live audience interaction and a captivating Q&A session with the celebrities.

Hosted by Ankit Chopra, founder of Fox Media and Entertainment, the podcast will be broadcast on various platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, and Google Podcast, ensuring global access.

“This live podcast event is a significant step for 'Timeout With Ankit', setting a new trend for future live podcast events in the UAE. It highlights Fox Media and Entertainment's dedication to creating captivating content that appeals to a diverse range of platforms and audiences,” said Ankit.

With over 3.1 million views in just 60 days, 'Timeout With Ankit' has established itself as a favourite in the region, promising an engaging and trendsetting experience for all attendees.

ALSO READ: