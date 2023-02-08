Maya Diab's Valentine's Day concert in Dubai postponed

She was to perform in the city on February 14

By CT Desk Published: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 12:19 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Feb 2023, 12:26 PM

Lebanese pop sensation Maya Diab's Valentine's Day concert has been postponed.

Diab was scheduled to perform on February 14 at the Diamond Ballroom of Rixos Premium Dubai.

As per a press release from organisers, "We are sorry to inform you that our concert scheduled for February 14 has been postponed, due to the recent earthquake that occurred in Turkey. We hope that you will understand our position and we apologise for any inconvenience caused by this postponement. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Please visit the Rixos Premium website and social media for more information on the status of the concert. We will let you know as soon as the new date of the show is announced."