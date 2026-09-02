Matthew Perry docuseries to premiere on Netflix in October

Netflix is set to release a docuseries about late actor Matthew Perry titled The One About Matthew Perry on October 27.

According to a press note from the streaming platform, Perry’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick, will serve as a key voice in the three-part series, which will also feature unreleased photos and videos from the Perry family archive.

Netflix said the series “traces his journey from rising comedic star to the man the world still loves as their favourite Friend”, while exploring “candid new details on his private struggles, honouring the legacy of honesty and advocacy he leaves behind”.

Mary Robertson, best known for directing Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV and producing Framing Britney Spears, serves as director of The One About Matthew Perry. She also executive produces the series through her Maxine Productions banner at Sony Pictures Television.

Lisa Kalikow, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman also serve as executive producers, while Lora Moftah is co-executive producer and Jessica Call is producer.

“It’s taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life, to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler, and not just as someone who struggled with addiction,” Perry Bowick said in a statement quoted by Netflix.

“As his sister, he shaped who I am today, the person I strive to be and the work to which I’ve devoted my life. Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved,” she added.

“I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was, and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Perry died on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54 from an accidental ketamine overdose, according to People magazine.