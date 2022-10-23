Matthew Perry credits Jennifer Aniston for helping him with drinking problem

The 'Friends' actor says his co-star was the one who reached out the most

Photo: AFP

By ANI Published: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 12:54 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Oct 2022, 3:44 PM

Hollywood actor Matthew Perry has credited his Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston for trying to help him with his drinking problem.

According to Deadline, in a trailer for a sit down with ABC News journalist Diane Sawyer, Perry recalled the time Aniston, whom he calls "Jenny", confronted him on his problem. "We know you're drinking," she said, Sawyer reminded Perry.

Confirming the incident, Perry said, "Imagine how scary a moment that was. She was the one who reached out the most, you know. I'm really grateful to her for that."

Recently, Perry has been opening up about his struggles with addiction. The actor tells all in a new book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, which is set to come out November 1.

Earlier, Perry told People magazine when Friends started, he was in the early stages of alcoholism. In the ensuing years, that problem grew worse to the point where four years ago, his colon burst from using opioids, reported Deadline.

For two weeks the actor was in a coma; he was hospitalized for five months, and wore a colostomy bag for nine months.

In the trailer, Perry also told Sawyer that he also was once taking "55 Vicodin a day," as well as Methadone, Xanax and a full quart of vodka.

"At the time, I should have been the toast of the town. Instead, I was in a dark room meeting nothing but drug dealers, and completely alone," said Perry, who claims he's sober now, as per Deadline.