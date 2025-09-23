Matthew McConaughey reveals why he stopped doing rom-coms

Matthew McConaughey, who became a romantic comedy star beginning with 2001's The Wedding Planner, in which he starred alongside Jennifer Lopez and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras, shared why he stopped doing rom-coms.

He also worked in 2006's Failure to Launch with Sarah Jessica Parker, 2008's Fool's Gold, with Kate Hudson, and 2009's Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, which also starred Jennifer Garner.

Despite the success of his projects, he was not satisfied and decided to take on more challenging roles, according to People.

"I was good at something I wasn't loving. I was never looking in the mirror going, 'My life's more vital than my work, oh I wish my work was as vital as my life.'," he was quoted as saying.

"I remember going, 'Well good luck, because if it's got to be one way or the other, good on you that you feel your life's more vital than your work and that it's not the other way around'."

However, he was restless and thought, "I want to go for it, I want to see if my work can be an experience for me that is so vital and alive that it challenges the vitality I'm having in my own life."

His wife, Camila Alves, supported him in his decision, but not his other family members.

After 20 months of waiting it out, he said "the levee broke," and he started to get the more challenging offers he'd been looking for. He received award nominations for HBO's True Detective and starred in 2014's Interstellar. That year, he also won an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club, and this era of his career became known as the "McConaissance," according to the media outlet.

"I'm having a ball right now," he said in 2014 shortly after winning the Oscar.