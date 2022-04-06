Matthew Broderick tests positive for Covid-19

The film has been put on hold by the streaming service after Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at Oscars 2022
After Daniel Craig, veteran star Matthew Broderick has become the latest celebrity to contract Covid-19.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Broderick’s diagnosis was confirmed by his spokesperson in a statement.
The spokesperson stated that the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star received the result just before his performance of Plaza Suite.
“Everyone wishes (Broderick) a speedy recovery,” the statement read.
Fortunately, Broderick’s wife and Plaza Suite co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, tested negative and will perform. Broderick is expected to return to the show on Friday, April 15.
Other Broadway productions to be recently affected by Covid-19 include Daniel Craig’s Macbeth.
