Matthew Broderick tests positive for Covid-19

The veteran star received the result just before his performance of Plaza Suite

By ANI Published: Wed 6 Apr 2022, 11:16 AM

After Daniel Craig, veteran star Matthew Broderick has become the latest celebrity to contract Covid-19.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Broderick’s diagnosis was confirmed by his spokesperson in a statement.

The spokesperson stated that the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star received the result just before his performance of Plaza Suite.

“Everyone wishes (Broderick) a speedy recovery,” the statement read.

Fortunately, Broderick’s wife and Plaza Suite co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, tested negative and will perform. Broderick is expected to return to the show on Friday, April 15.

Other Broadway productions to be recently affected by Covid-19 include Daniel Craig’s Macbeth.